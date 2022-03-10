MultiChoice Nigeria agrees to resolve $4.4bn tax dispute
The operator of DStv says it has agreed to drop all lawsuits against Nigerian tax authorities, which have resumed an audit
10 March 2022 - 16:07
Shares in Africa’s largest pay TV operator rose the most in more than five months on Thursday afternoon as MultiChoice said it had agreed to drop all lawsuits against Nigerian tax authorities in a dispute over a $4.4bn (R66.6bn) tax bill.
MultiChoice Nigeria and Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (Firs) have agreed to an amicable resolution of the pending tax matters, which led to a series of lawsuits, the group said in a statement. ..
