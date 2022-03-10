Caxton gets bump as activity picks up, but warns inflation is intensifying

Printing and publishing group Caxton says its strong relationship with its suppliers has helped it navigate supply chain pressures in its half-year to end-December, with revenue climbing back above R3bn, as it benefited from a pickup in demand across most of its business.

Revenue rose 12.3% to R3.03bn in the six months to end-December, the group said on Thursday, but profit fell 42% to R240.4m, as Caxton struggled with higher operating expenses, notably staff and energy.

In the same period for 2019, Caxton had generated R3.4bn in revenue and R175.5m in profit.

The group said on Thursday the lack of paper and packaging board raw material across different grades intensified during the six months to end-December, as local and international mills began imposing restrictions on offtake and also instituted substantial price increases relating to energy surcharges and the cost of logistics.

“This scenario is unprecedented and is expected to be with us for the foreseeable future,” the group said. Caxton, however, said its excess stock benefited it at the expense of its competitors, while it had a strong historical relationship with suppliers, such as Sappi, which owns SA’s last remaining newsprint mill.

The group said on Thursday the recovery of its local newspaper business to near Covid-19 levels was “immensely gratifying”, while the group’s daily newspaper, The Citizen, delivering profitability approximating that of the prior year.

While growth in advertising revenues is encouraging, both national and local sources of revenue are still trading below pre-Covid levels, with national advertising trailing by 6% and local advertising by 20%, the group said.

Caxton generates 55% of its revenue through publishing, printing and distribution, with the rest coming from stationary and packaging. The former division grew revenue almost 14%, with stationary and packaging growing revenue by just over 10%.

Caxton said it had seen a pickup in demand for packaging, and had gained market share, amid robust demand in SA’s quick-service restaurant industry, where home delivery options have proven successful.

The supply of folding cartons to the frozen food and fast-moving consumer goods market showed similar demand as in the prior year, as these markets were not affected by the pandemic restrictions.

Caxton said the significant increase in demand for bag-in-a-box wine showed no signs of abating, as producers are looking at shifting more brands and formats to this packaging due to a global shortage of glass.

Caxton said on Thursday results confirm both its recovery as well as its ability to navigate current environmental challenges.

“It is against this stable background that we are confident that, should consumer demand remain resilient, we should continue to show improved profitability, albeit not at the same growth levels as currently experienced,” the group said.

Management focus would be on current challenges, including highly indebted consumers, access to raw material and inflation, the group said.

