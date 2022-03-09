Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN restores dividend and flags further growth MTN has declared a 300c final dividend for 2021, from none previously, and says shareholders should expect at least 10% growth for 2022 B L Premium

Africa’s largest mobile operator MTN has restored its dividend for the year to end-December, also telling shareholders they should expect a growth in payouts, as it benefits from a cost-cutting drive and growing demand for both data and digital services.

The group said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic had proved beneficial for cashless payments, with MTN’s service revenue growing 18.3% to R171.8bn to end-December, while headline earnings rose 32% to R17.78bn...