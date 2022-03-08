Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom and Rain spend R2.65bn as spectrum auction starts Main round of bidding to take place online on Thursday B L Premium

Telkom and Rain led the bidders in the telecom regulator’s first round of the radio frequency spectrum auction, spending more than R2bn and bringing SA a step closer to dismantling one of the biggest snags to putting the economy on a robust growth path.

The Independent Telecommunication Authority of SA (Icasa) said on Tuesday the auction of the spectrum, the government-controlled airwaves that are licensed to mobile phone companies, raised R2.65bn, with Rain spending R1.15bn and Telkom writing a R1.50bn cheque. ..