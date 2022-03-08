Spectrum auction advances to main stage after R2.65bn splurge in first round
Telkom and Rain led the bidders in the telecom regulator’s first round
08 March 2022 - 17:17
UPDATED 08 March 2022 - 23:34
Telkom and Rain led the bidders in the telecom regulator’s first round of the radio frequency spectrum auction, spending more than R2bn and bringing SA a step closer to dismantling one of the biggest obstacles to a robust growth path.
The Independent Telecommunications Authority of SA (Icasa) said on Tuesday that the auction of the spectrum, the government-controlled airwaves that are licensed to mobile phone companies, raised R2.65bn, with Rain spending R1.15bn and Telkom writing a R1.5bn cheque...
