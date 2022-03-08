MTN Uganda grows subscribers by 10%
08 March 2022 - 09:11
MTN Uganda, Africa’s largest mobile operator, is optimistic about 2022 as the country gears up for investment into its oil industry.
MTN Uganda reported its mobile subscribers grew 10.7% to 15.7-million in its year to end-December, helping to grow profits after tax 5.8% to 340.4-billion Ugandan shillings (R1.4bn)...
