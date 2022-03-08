Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Uganda grows subscribers by 10%

08 March 2022 - 09:11 Karl Gernetzky

MTN Uganda, Africa’s largest mobile operator, is optimistic about 2022 as the country gears up for investment into its oil industry.

MTN Uganda reported its mobile subscribers grew 10.7% to 15.7-million in its year to end-December, helping to grow profits after tax 5.8% to 340.4-billion Ugandan shillings (R1.4bn)...

