Metrofile ups dividend after boost from digital services Revenue from divisions such as cybersecurity surged 43% in the half-year to end-December, helping to lift group income

Document and storage management specialist Metrofile says its investment in digital services such as virtual storage paid off in its half-year to end-December, more than offsetting a decline in demand for paper-based storage.

Group revenue rose 4% to R474m in the half-year to end-December, with headline earnings growing slightly to R64.59m, with the group also encouraged by an uptick in office activity as lockdown restrictions ease...