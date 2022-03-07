Metrofile ups dividend after boost from digital services
Revenue from divisions such as cybersecurity surged 43% in the half-year to end-December, helping to lift group income
07 March 2022 - 09:18
Document and storage management specialist Metrofile says its investment in digital services such as virtual storage paid off in its half-year to end-December, more than offsetting a decline in demand for paper-based storage.
Group revenue rose 4% to R474m in the half-year to end-December, with headline earnings growing slightly to R64.59m, with the group also encouraged by an uptick in office activity as lockdown restrictions ease...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now