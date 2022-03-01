Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN Ghana earnings grow by a third MTN Ghana is the group’s third-biggest market by revenue, after Nigeria and SA B L Premium

MTN’s Ghana business expects to grow its customer base through increased adoption of its Ayoba super app, growth in the mobile money business and improving customer service and experience for its users, as the unit saw its earnings jump by a third in year to end-December 2021.

MTN Ghana is the group’s third-biggest market by revenue, after Nigeria and SA, accounting for roughly a tenth of earnings...