MTN Ghana earnings grow by a third
MTN Ghana is the group’s third-biggest market by revenue, after Nigeria and SA
01 March 2022 - 15:49
MTN’s Ghana business expects to grow its customer base through increased adoption of its Ayoba super app, growth in the mobile money business and improving customer service and experience for its users, as the unit saw its earnings jump by a third in year to end-December 2021.
MTN Ghana is the group’s third-biggest market by revenue, after Nigeria and SA, accounting for roughly a tenth of earnings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now