PODCAST | Subscription transport and its potential in SA

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tinashe Ruzane, co-founder and CEO of FlexClub

28 February 2022 - 15:53 Mudiwa Gavaza
FlexClub car subscription serves as a bridge between car rental and auto retail. Picture: REUTERS
FlexClub car subscription serves as a bridge between car rental and auto retail. Picture: REUTERS

Subscribing for a car instead of owning or leasing it is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tinashe Ruzane, co-founder and CEO of FlexClub. 

Founded in 2018, FlexClub is a technology-backed start-up that allows people to subscribe for a car, as opposed to renting, leasing or owning. 

Ruzane says this model is a hybrid between renting and leasing.

Avis recently put FlexClub in charge of part of its fleet, an indication of the business model’s growing adoption from more traditional players in the sector.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Ruzane details the company’s evolution from catering to Uber drivers at its founding, to now having more than 90% of customers being consumers. In addition, he explains how Covid-19 and the lockdowns shifted the consumer’s mindset about vehicle financing. 

Topics of discussion include: FlexClub’s business model, the rationale behind people subscribing to a car, shifting consumer behaviour, challenges of car ownership and financing for consumers, the technology behind the platform, and an outlook for the business. 

BACKSTORY: Tinashe Ruzane

We question Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and co-founder of FlexClub
