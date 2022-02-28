Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Subscription transport and its potential in SA
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tinashe Ruzane, co-founder and CEO of FlexClub
Subscribing for a car instead of owning or leasing it is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Founded in 2018, FlexClub is a technology-backed start-up that allows people to subscribe for a car, as opposed to renting, leasing or owning.
Ruzane says this model is a hybrid between renting and leasing.
Avis recently put FlexClub in charge of part of its fleet, an indication of the business model’s growing adoption from more traditional players in the sector.
Ruzane details the company’s evolution from catering to Uber drivers at its founding, to now having more than 90% of customers being consumers. In addition, he explains how Covid-19 and the lockdowns shifted the consumer’s mindset about vehicle financing.
Topics of discussion include: FlexClub’s business model, the rationale behind people subscribing to a car, shifting consumer behaviour, challenges of car ownership and financing for consumers, the technology behind the platform, and an outlook for the business.
