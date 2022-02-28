PODCAST | Subscription transport and its potential in SA

Subscribing for a car instead of owning or leasing it is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tinashe Ruzane, co-founder and CEO of FlexClub.

Founded in 2018, FlexClub is a technology-backed start-up that allows people to subscribe for a car, as opposed to renting, leasing or owning.

Ruzane says this model is a hybrid between renting and leasing.

