Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN changes its look Group CEO Ralph Mupita says part of the company’s focus is on youth B L Premium

MTN has changed its branding for the second time in 26 years, resulting in a new look as part of its strategy to 2025.

The group’s share price has more than doubled in the past 12 months, and it said the branding is “an extension and visual representation” of its Ambition 2025 strategy, which mainly aims to cut costs, reduce debt, exit troublesome countries and grow new lines of revenue. ..