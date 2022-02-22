Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers Foundry invests R15m in start-up Floatpays Floatpays works with employers to offer its customers early access to earned wages B L Premium

In a move strengthening its financial technology (fintech) portfolio, Naspers’s SA-focused venture arm has invested R15m in a Cape Town-based start-up that gives employees instant access to their earnings instead of having to wait for the end of the month.

The company’s Foundry unit backed Floatpays, which provides customers with real-time access to a portion of their “earned but not yet paid” income during the month, with a $1m (R15.15m) investment, Naspers said on Tuesday...