Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers Foundry invests R15m in start-up Floatpays

Floatpays works with employers to offer its customers early access to earned wages

BL Premium
22 February 2022 - 19:41 Mudiwa Gavaza

In a move strengthening its financial technology (fintech) portfolio, Naspers’s SA-focused venture arm has invested R15m in a Cape Town-based start-up that gives employees instant access to their earnings instead of having to wait for the end of the month.

The company’s Foundry unit backed Floatpays, which provides customers with real-time access to a portion of their “earned but not yet paid” income during the month, with a $1m (R15.15m) investment, Naspers said on Tuesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now