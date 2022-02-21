Naspers, Prosus and Tencent plunge on renewed China tech fears
Prosus’s share price has been under pressure since July 2021 when China launched a wide-ranging crackdown on technology companies
21 February 2022 - 19:18
The share prices of Naspers and Prosus plunged on Monday, with the former wiping off about R75bn in value, as renewed concerns about tighter tech regulations in China resulted in a large market sell-off affecting their largest asset, Tencent.
On the day, Tencent shares lost 5.23%, collapsing the prices of Naspers and subsidiary Prosus in the process. Naspers shares fell the most in six months, down 8.03% to R2,057.72, while Prosus slid the most since mid-March 2020, early on in the Covid-19 pandemic. It lost 7.74% to R1,029.29, its lowest close since March 20 2020, while Naspers reached its lowest level since December 2019...
