Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers, Prosus and Tencent plunge on renewed China tech fears

Prosus’s share price has been under pressure since July 2021 when China launched a wide-ranging crackdown on technology companies

BL Premium
21 February 2022 - 19:18 Mudiwa Gavaza

The share prices of Naspers and Prosus plunged on Monday, with the former wiping off about R75bn in value, as renewed concerns about tighter tech regulations in China resulted in a large market sell-off affecting their largest asset, Tencent.

On the day, Tencent shares lost 5.23%, collapsing the prices of Naspers and subsidiary Prosus in the process. Naspers shares fell the most in six months, down 8.03% to R2,057.72, while Prosus slid the most since mid-March 2020, early on in the Covid-19 pandemic. It lost 7.74% to R1,029.29, its lowest close since March 20 2020, while Naspers reached its lowest level since December 2019...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now