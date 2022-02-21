Companies / Telecoms & Technology Icasa issues list of qualified bidders for March spectrum auction The last time SA released spectrum was in 2004/2005 B L Premium

In a move expected to bring the country one step closer to issuing new radio frequency spectrum after nearly two decades, SA’s telecom watchdog on Monday issued a list of qualified bidders for an auction, slated for in March.

This latest announcement means applications have passed the pre-qualification stage of the licensing process...