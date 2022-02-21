Icasa issues list of qualified bidders for March spectrum auction
The last time SA released spectrum was in 2004/2005
21 February 2022 - 12:34
In a move expected to bring the country one step closer to issuing new radio frequency spectrum after nearly two decades, SA’s telecom watchdog on Monday issued a list of qualified bidders for an auction, slated for in March.
This latest announcement means applications have passed the pre-qualification stage of the licensing process...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now