MTN eyes SA and Nigeria microinsurance market with aYo platform

MTN’s insurance technology unit aYo, which recently crossed the 15-million customer mark, is expanding to SA and Nigeria as the group continues on its mission to bolster earnings from its financial services business.

MTN has been on a strong push in recent years to diversify its business, pursuing new revenue streams in mobile data, technology and related communications services to businesses, wholesale network services, fintech and digital services...