Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ericsson shares plunge as report of dubious payments in Iraq emerges

An Ericsson probe identified payments made to use alternate transport routes to circumvent Iraqi Customs when militant organisations, including IS, controlled some routes

16 February 2022 - 17:03 Supantha Mukherjee
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Stockholm — Shares of Ericsson fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the Swedish telecom gear maker disclosed results of an internal investigation that detailed suspect payments and misconduct in Iraq.

The company’s investigation had identified payments made to use alternate transport routes in connection with circumventing Iraqi Customs, at a time when militant organisations, including Islamic State (IS), controlled some routes.

While Ericsson said it could not determine if any employee was directly involved in financing such organisations, it noted that as a result of the investigation several employees had left the company.

Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm told Reuters in an interview that when the investigation closed in 2019, the company did not find it material enough to disclose the findings.

The company revisited its stance after enquiries about the probe from media outlets, including from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The ICIJ said Ericsson did not address specific questions in relation to a wide range of corrupt behaviour in connection to its business in Iraq and elsewhere.

“At any point in time, there are multiple investigations taking place,” Ekholm said. “There are some who want to take advantage of the system. So the key is to have in place a compliance system that uncovers them very quickly, and that we can take swift remediation actions on those.”

The company had faced fines from the US department of justice earlier to resolve a separate series of probes into corruption, including involving the bribing of government officials.

If the US department of justice finds reason to look into it, this could result in large fines, according to Mads Rosendal, an analyst with Danske Bank Credit Research.

“We believe the key is what may come out of the investigation and if there is any reason for authorities to have a closer look,” he said. 

Reuters

Ericsson sues Apple over 5G technology patents

Swedish company says iPhone maker is using its inventions without a licence since previous seven-year deal has ended
News
4 weeks ago

Footslogging in Indian cities pays off for couple as map start-up’s IPO hits paydirt

More than two decades’ effort to build MapmyIndia culminates in stock rising about 35%
News
1 month ago

Ericsson to buy cloud-based US firm Vonage

Swedish firm’s push into cloud services comes as its earnings have been hampered by lost business in China and component shortages
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Something fishy’ at Oceana as CEO quits a week ...
Companies
2.
African alcohol powerhouse in hands of regulators ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Spar to take on Pick n Pay and Checkers with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
New legal tussle brews at Old Mutual
Companies / Financial Services
5.
AEEI’s banking facilities with Nedbank to be ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Ericsson to buy cloud-based US firm Vonage

News

NatWest could face criminal probe

Companies

Huawei eyes Ethiopia as telecom sector is opened up

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.