Capitalising on Africa’s mobile games market
Gaming firm Nvidia says continent is the fastest-growing region for its mobile downloads
15 February 2022 - 18:32
Africa’s gaming market is expected to grow four times faster than other regions of the world by 2026, according to data from global gaming giant Nvidia, presenting greater opportunities for local companies.
Gaming has been a large market for decades, but the growth of smartphone use in Africa and a young population has given rise to opportunities in mobile gaming on the continent. International investors are already looking to SA and other parts of the continent to capitalise on this growth. ..
