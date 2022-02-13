Companies / Telecoms & Technology Investors snap up opportunities in HR tech start-ups Companies aim to disrupt the traditional recruitment, staff management and payroll procedures B L Premium

Investors have begun betting on tech start-ups that aim to disrupt the traditional recruitment, staff management and payroll procedures in human resources (HR)), while investment money has primarily been allocated to financial and, lately, educational technology — fintech and edtech, respectively.

Human resources is the practice of recruiting, hiring, deploying and managing an organisation’s employees. It is the function that manages all issues regarding the people in a company or an organisation...