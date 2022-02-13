Investors snap up opportunities in HR tech start-ups
Companies aim to disrupt the traditional recruitment, staff management and payroll procedures
13 February 2022 - 17:27
Investors have begun betting on tech start-ups that aim to disrupt the traditional recruitment, staff management and payroll procedures in human resources (HR)), while investment money has primarily been allocated to financial and, lately, educational technology — fintech and edtech, respectively.
Human resources is the practice of recruiting, hiring, deploying and managing an organisation’s employees. It is the function that manages all issues regarding the people in a company or an organisation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now