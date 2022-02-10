Net1’s revenue dips due to global chip shortage

Net1 UEPS, a payment processor and bill payment platform, says the global semiconductor chip shortage put pressure on its revenue in its second quarter to end-December, though it is making progress with cost-cutting efforts.

Group revenue fell 4% to $31.1m (R473m) to end-December, Net1 said on Thursday, but its operating loss improved 38% to $9.4m, partly due to the closure of its loss-making International Payments Group (IPG) business in 2021...