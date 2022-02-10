China-based dealmaker behind Trump’s social media venture

A China-based financier, once reprimanded by US regulators and barred from taking his company public, played a bigger role than is publicly known in the shell company that agreed to merge with former president Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Reuters has learned.

Little has been disclosed about the involvement of the financier, Abraham Cinta, and the Shanghai-based investment bank he leads, ARC Group, in the shell company’s regulatory filings. ARC is listed as “financial advisor” to Digital World Acquisition, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that signed a deal in October to merge with Trump’s new media platform. No details are provided in the filings other than that ARC could help the SPAC with contacts in government and the business world, as well as access to a “quality deal pipeline”.

Now, new information — text messages, a financial document outlining proposed terms of the shell company, an agreement between ARC and one of Digital World’s creators, and interviews with five sources familiar with the situation — shows that Cinta and ARC did not just advise Digital World. They also offered money to create Digital World and recruited an executive to help put the company together.

ARC offered to provide at least $2m to three businessmen to form Digital World, the SPAC that went on to merge with Trump Media and Technology, and Cinta had a say in how the SPAC’s management team would be compensated, according to the financial document and text messages between Cinta and others involved.

A person familiar with the matter said ARC eventually made an investment in the SPAC that became Digital World. Reuters could not confirm whether the investment was for $2m, as ARC originally discussed. The initial investors in the management entity, or sponsor, of Digital World put in a total of $11.8m, disclosures show.

The Washington Post previously reported that ARC has a stake in the sponsor of Digital World. The fact that ARC offered money to get the SPAC off the ground is reported here for the first time.

Cinta and spokespeople for ARC and Digital World did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters could not establish whether Trump had any role in creating or shaping Digital World or how much Trump knew about Digital World’s backers when his company signed the deal with the SPAC.

ARC’s deep role in the deal is atypical for a financial adviser, which is the term used to describe ARC in Digital World’s regulatory filings. An adviser usually counsels a SPAC on how to put a deal together, but does not ordinarily seed the SPAC with capital or get involved in determining its senior ranks. There are no US rules against such arrangements and no requirements for disclosing them, however, according to two capital markets lawyers and two finance professors interviewed by Reuters.

The details about ARC’s role shed new light on the financial firm behind the former president’s lucrative Digital World deal. ARC has carved out a speciality in funnelling overseas money into Wall Street’s boom in SPACs. SPACs are listed shell companies that raise cash to acquire and take public a private company, allowing targets to sidestep the stricter regulatory checks of an initial public offering. The gold rush has been fuelled by many mom-and-pop investors placing risky bets that often turn sour.

Digital World’s activities are coming under regulatory scrutiny. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) have made inquiries to Digital World about the circumstances around the deal, according to a regulatory filing. The SEC is looking into Digital World’s policies and procedures relating to trading, as well as the “identities of certain investors” in the SPAC and where the money came from. Finra has asked for details about “surrounding events”, including a review of trading that preceded the announcement of the SPAC’s merger with Trump’s company, Digital World has disclosed.

The SEC and Finra have not taken any action, and the agencies declined to comment on their inquiries.