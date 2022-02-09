Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom to fight latest Please Call Me court ruling

09 February 2022 - 18:54 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

SA’s largest mobile operator says it will fight the latest judgment in the long drawn-out case over the invention of Vodacom’s Please Call Me service.

The high court in Pretoria gave Vodacom one month to make “a fresh determination” on compensation to Please Call Me  inventor Nkosana Makate.

Makate has battled Vodacom in court for two decades for compensation for his idea that gave rise to the Please Call Me service that allows a cellphone user without airtime to send an SMS to request a return call from another subscriber.

The ruling, delivered electronically on Monday, comes after Makate took Vodacom back to court after he rejected the cellphone giant’s compensation offer of R47m which was made in 2019.

Vodacom appears unhappy with the court’s decision for it to relook at compensation for Makate, promising to fight this week’s decision. 

A spokesperson for the company said: “Vodacom confirms that it will appeal the high court judgment and order on the Please Call Me matter, delivered by Justice Wendy Hughes on February 7 2022.”

Makate regards the ruling as a big victory in the courts. 

“I believe this latest judgment takes us nearer to the finishing line,” he said. “It opens up the clouds and gives us more clarity. This judgment further enforces the judgment of the Constitutional Court [in April 2016],” he said.

In her judgment, Hughes ruled that “the determination (R47m) by the CEO is referred back to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub who is obliged to make a fresh determination with the following directives: the applicant (Makate) is entitled to be paid 5% of the total voice revenue generated from the Please Call Me product from March 2001 to March 2021.

“Total voice revenue includes Please Call Me revenue derived from prepaid, contract (both in bundle and out of bundle) and interconnect fees as set out in the second respondent’s annual financial statements,” the judgment said.

Vodacom says it remains of the view that its negotiations with Makate “were held in good faith, as determined in the order of the Constitutional Court issued on April 26 2016.” /With Sowetan

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Marathon fight with Vodacom over ‘Please call me’ leaves Nkosana Makate exhausted

The Pretoria high court ordered Vodacom to make a new determination on a payment due to the ‘Please Call Me’ inventor
National
7 hours ago

GUGU LOURIE: Please Call Me inventor sidelined in judge’s Vodacom ruling

There are too many cases in which the powerful can frustrate the chances of justice
Opinion
4 hours ago

Telkom case against Icasa set for mid-April

Legal challenge is likely to lead to further delay in fraught spectrum auction that is scheduled to take place in March
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Just Share again blasts Standard Bank’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
DStv keeps prices increases below inflation as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Growthpoint announces R200m office park ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sappi reports strong profit but warns of effects ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
WATCH: Growthpoint to convert office park into ...
Companies

Related Articles

GUGU LOURIE: Vodacom and MTN riding the wave of fintech boom across Africa

Opinion / Columnists

Vodacom gets fintech boost as Vodapay gains momentum

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom doubles down on connected vehicles

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.