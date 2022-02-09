Google has 1.4-billion reasons for supporting small business in Africa

Google on Wednesday announced the details of its $1bn (R15bn) fund to support small business in Africa, including a $50m programme to encourage and assist black-owned start-ups.

Google — like other Silicon Valley giants — has been stepping up its investment in Africa to better tap a market of about 1.4-billion people. With challenges such as low internet connectivity and disposable incomes compared with developed markets, the company has been helping to plug holes where it can as a means to get more people on the continent to use its services.

The group has been competing with Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook to build an undersea cable and expand access to the internet in Africa. And since much of its revenue is derived from businesses advertising on its platforms, Google is now increasing its support of local businesses in the region.

It announced a $1bn (R15.3bn) fund to support African SMEs at the end of 2021, and SA business head Alistair Mokoena says Google has already invested $3m in local businesses, including start-ups such as Khula, Kudoti and Whoosh.

“The focus of these investments is on enabling fast, affordable internet access for more Africans; building helpful products; supporting entrepreneurship and small business; and helping non-profits to improve lives across Africa,” the company says.

As part of the investment drive, Google has also started a $50m fund for black start-up founders.

Speaking at a media event on Wednesday, Mokoena said they the company has received more than 3,000 application for the programme that will offer 50 “top Black-led technology start-ups locally and across the continent” access to the fund.

Part of this has already been allocated to Carry1st, an SA-based mobile games publisher, which recently raised more than R300m in a new funding round. The capital raise also attracted participation from US investment firm Avenir and Andreessen Horowitz, a Silicon Valley venture firm co-founded by billionaire investor Marc Andreessen.

Carry1st will use the additional capital to expand its content portfolio; grow its product, engineering and growth teams; and acquire new users.

Google has also partnered with Kiva, a local financial services provider, to provide $3m in loans to qualifying small businesses in SA.

Besides the technology start-ups, Google also announced support for non-profit organisations operating in SA.

Minister for small business development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who was also part of the event, said: “Digital markets and digital transformation are important enablers for the department of small business development’s vision to ensure a transformed and inclusive economy, driven by sustainable, innovative small, medium, and micro enterprises and co-operatives. The initiatives discussed today at Google for SA are strongly aligned to this vision.”

