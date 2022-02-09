Companies / Telecoms & Technology

France’s Iliad offers more than €11bn for Vodafone’s Italian unit

Iliad has teamed up with a private equity firm and also secured financing from a top European bank for the bid

09 February 2022 - 20:43 Mathieu Rosemain and Aby Jose Koilparambil
A guest speaks on a mobile phone as she arrives for the French telecoms operator Iliad's media conference in Milan, Italy. Picture: STEFANO RELLANDINI/REUTERS
A guest speaks on a mobile phone as she arrives for the French telecoms operator Iliad's media conference in Milan, Italy. Picture: STEFANO RELLANDINI/REUTERS

French telecoms group Iliad has offered more than €11bn  to buy Vodafone's Italian business, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by the Financial Times.

The price tag represents about seven times Vodafone Italia’s core operating profit, the source said, adding that Iliad is teaming up with a private equity firm for the bid.

Iliad also secured financing from a top European bank, the source said. Vodafone’s board, which has received the offer, had not replied yet, the source said.

On Tuesday, an Iliad spokesperson had confirmed the offer without providing financial details.

In January, reports said the French firm, led by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, and Vodafone were in talks to combine their respective businesses in Italy in an attempt to end cut-throat competition.

Vodafone and Iliad declined to comment.

Reuters 

Vodafone and Iliad in talks over Italian tie-up, say sources

Country’s telecom industry gripped with deal fever as players seek to end cut-throat competition
Companies
2 weeks ago

GUGU LOURIE: Vodacom and MTN riding the wave of fintech boom across Africa

The pursuit of MoMo and other financial services opportunities by the two companies will become an everyday enabler for African customers
Opinion
1 week ago

Deutsche Telekom deals lift its stake in T-Mobile US to 48.4%

This brings CEO Tim Hoettges closer to his goal of securing direct control over the $170bn US telecoms operator
Companies
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Just Share again blasts Standard Bank’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
DStv keeps prices increases below inflation as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Growthpoint announces R200m office park ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sappi reports strong profit but warns of effects ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
WATCH: Growthpoint to convert office park into ...
Companies

Related Articles

Vodacom to fight latest Please Call Me court ruling

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom case against Icasa set for mid-April

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

DStv keeps prices increases below inflation as offshore competition mounts

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom shares slump after disappointing quarter

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Smile Telecoms avoids shutdown, securing R550m to recapitalise its business

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.