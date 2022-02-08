Companies / Telecoms & Technology DStv keeps prices increases below inflation as offshore competition mounts Online streaming service such as Netflix and Amazon Prime pose stiff competition, especially in MultiChoice’s home market B L Premium

MultiChoice has increased its prices by 2.7% on average, well below current inflation, as the broadcaster seeks to improve revenue and retain customers in the face of growing competition.

The company, which was spun out of Naspers two years ago, has benefited from the remote-working trend, which has led to increased demand for its entertainment offerings and the number of subscribers across Africa to more than 21-million...