Telkom mobile growth fails to offset decline in fixed-line business in third quarter
Active cellular customers up 10% in the three months to end-December, but its legacy business weighed
07 February 2022 - 08:26
Telkom, SA's third-largest mobile operator, says double-digit customer growth in its mobile business was insufficient to offset the continued decline of its traditional fixed-line business and supply challenges in the last three months of 2021.
Active mobile customers grew 10% year on year to 16.4-million to end-December, the group's third quarter, but revenue fell 2.3% to R10.78bn, with Telkom's IT services unit feeling the pressure of a global chip shortage that meant it struggled to meet customer orders for hardware...
