Smile Telecoms avoids shut down, securing R550m to recapitalise its business
New money will fund the business in 2022, but questions remain about possible financial trouble ahead
07 February 2022 - 08:00
Smile Telecoms, an Africa-focused broadband provider founded by former trade unionist Irene Charnley, says its has secured R550m new funding to recapitalise its business as part of a plan that it will strengthen and “safeguard” its operations.
Founded in 2007, the company provides high-speed internet services in countries such as Tanzania, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)...
