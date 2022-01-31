Icasa receives six applications for spectrum auction
31 January 2022 - 19:19
SA’s telecoms regulator has received applications from Cell C, Telkom, Rain, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN and Vodacom for the much-anticipated radio frequency spectrum auctions, a process mired by a decade of delays.
The watchdog said this marks “an important and critical step towards the auctioning of high-demand spectrum” in March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now