New Gauteng innovation plan aims to reduce red tape for small business The idea is to improve networking between businesses and government and persuade corporates to expand their supply chains

The Gauteng government, together with KTN Global, a unit of the UK government, has launched a plan to help reduce red tape and close funding gaps for small technology-backed businesses in the province.

As part of his economic agenda, President Cyril Ramaphosa has focused on technology as a way to get much-needed growth into the country. However, the lack of access to funding for small businesses in SA is a well documented issue. Coupled with this are the hoops that many entrepreneurs have to get through in order simply to set up an operation...