Telkom waiting for clarity on scope of corruption probe
Telkom says ‘it will deal with the investigation on its merits in the appropriate forum, in the appropriate manner, at the appropriate time’
26 January 2022 - 10:22
Fixed-line and mobile operator Telkom said on Wednesday it was awaiting further clarity on the scope of the investigation into allegations of corruption and malfeasance, in its affairs stretching back to 2006.
In a surprise move on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe Telkom’s ill-fated forays in Nigeria and Mauritius...
