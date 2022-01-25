Ramaphosa orders broad probe of Telkom

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered a probe of Telkom’s ill-fated forays in Nigeria and Mauritius, giving the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) wide scope to look into allegations of corruption and malfeasance in the company’s affairs dating as far back as 2006.

Telkom, in which the government owns about 40%, had been on a downward spiral when it entered Nigeria in 2007 via the purchase of three-quarters of a $500m (R7.6bn in today’s money) mobile business called Multi-Links. The company racked up losses and was offloaded a few years later for just $10m.

Telkom’s deal in Mauritius came a year later when it merged Mweb Africa, acquired from Naspers for R624, with Africa Online, a Kenyan-based firm it bought for R150m, to create a pan-African internet service provider called iWayAfrica. The entity never gained traction, and was sold in 2013 for an undisclosed amount.

In the Government Gazette published online, Ramaphosa said the SIU — an independent law enforcement body which was set up to investigate serious malpractices or maladministration relating to state institutions, state assets and public money — must investigate:

Violations of anti-corruption laws related to payments made for advisory services regarding Telkom’s mobile and broadband strategy;

Maladministration in the affairs of Telkom in relation to the sale or disposal of iWay Africa, Africa Online Mauritius and Multi-Links, as well as any losses or prejudice suffered by Telkom or the state as a result; and

Any unlawful, improper and irregular conduct by Telkom employees, agents, officials or any other person or entity.

The gazette says the SIU will also be required to recover “any losses suffered by Telkom or the state” as result of the alleged maladministration that could have been in breach of the country’s anti-corruption laws.

Analysts estimate Telkom lost as much as R20bn on its investment in these businesses, which had been part of the group’s plan to expand into the rest of Africa.

The company’s stock slumped as much as 3.3%, before paring losses slightly to close 2.73% lower at R47.40, lagging behind a 0.21% rise in the JSE all-share index, the broadest measure of the stock market’s performance.

The investigation comes at the time when Telkom appears to be heading for sustainable growth path after a nine-year slog under departing CEO Sipho Maseko. He oversaw a punishing cost-cutting strategy, refocused the previously fixed-line operator into a modern telecommunications company and set in motion plans to hand investors R13bn in value trapped in its sprawling infrastructure.

In response, Telkom said its own investigation flagged possible cases of wrongdoing by two unidentified employees in one of the transactions and declared this in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

“Telkom issued civil summons against an employee with an eye to recovering losses amounting to $5m (R75m in today’s money) relating to activities incidental to the transaction,” the company said in a statement.

As the matter is the subject of a criminal and civil nature, Telkom said it will deal with the case “on its merits in the appropriate forum, in the appropriate manner, at the appropriate time.”

While Ramaphosa has suggested the investigation focus on the period from June 2006 to present day, the SIU is not limited to this time frame. The SIU will also look into Telkom’s procurement of telegraph services, and advisory services for its mobile business strategy.

