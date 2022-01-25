Prosus-backed Swiggy now valued at R164bn
25 January 2022 - 19:35
Indian online delivery platform Swiggy — in which Prosus holds more than a third — saw its value rise to over R164bn this week after a new funding round, as the Naspers subsidiary continues to grow its emerging market portfolio, particularly in India.
Founded in 2014, Swiggy is an online food ordering and delivery platform connecting consumers to more than 185,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities...
