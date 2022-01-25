Companies / Telecoms & Technology PBT widens investor net with plan to list on A2X in February Data specialist says it will retain its listing on the JSE B L Premium

Data specialist PBT Group is to offer its stock through a secondary listing on the growing A2X Markets exchange as a way to make trading of its securities easier for investors.

On Tuesday, JSE-listed PBT said its ordinary shares will be traded on the A2X from February 1...