CONFLICT OF INTEREST
Lawbreaking in head office sale, says Didata
Former executives failed to disclose conflicts of interest required by the Companies Act and internal policies, says CEO
25 January 2022 - 11:39
Former executives of Dimension Data (Didata), one of the country’s tech pioneers that survived the dot-com bubble, violated the law when they oversaw the sale of the company’s sprawling head office without adequate conflict of interest disclosures, CEO Werner Kapp said.
Kapp’s comments to Business Day came after an anonymous letter alleged that an independent investigation into the 2019 transaction, which was meant to boost the company’s BEE credentials, had found evidence that implicated executives who engaged in unethical and illegal activities to line their pockets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now