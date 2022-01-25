Companies / Telecoms & Technology Conflict of interest found in sale of Dimension Data’s head office Former executives failed to disclose conflicts of interest required by the Companies Act and internal policies, says CEO B L Premium

Former executives of Dimension Data, one of the country’s tech pioneers that survived the dot-com bubble, violated the law when they oversaw the sale of the company’s sprawling head office without adequate conflict of interest disclosures, its CEO Werner Kapp said.

Kapp’s comments to Business Day came after a tipoff that made allegations in an anonymous letter that an independent investigation into the 2019 transaction meant to boost the company’s BEE credentials had found evidence that implicated executives who engaged in unethical and illegal activities to line their pockets. ..