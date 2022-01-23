Telkom withdraws court action to halt spectrum auction
Telecom provider had filed an application asking the high court to review and set aside Icasa’s plan to issue new spectrum by auction in March
23 January 2022 - 17:56
Telkom has — at least for now — withdrawn its court action that would have halted the upcoming radio frequency spectrum auction, expected in March, after an agreement with SA’s telecom regulator and other parties to have the merits of its case heard urgently.
Earlier this month, the partially state-owned company filed an application asking the high court to review and set aside the plan by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to issue new spectrum through an auction that had been slated for March, citing a number of flaws in the proposal. ..
