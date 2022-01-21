Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Q&A: Acquisitive Volaris pushes software investment in SA

Mike Dufton explains Volaris’s investment philosophy, Adapt IT’s place in the portfolio and its plans for tech investment in Africa

BL Premium
21 January 2022 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

One of the few listed software companies on the JSE, Adapt IT, has delisted after more than a decade after its takeover by Canada’s Volaris. 

Volaris, which specialises in acquiring software businesses, has operations in more than 35 countries and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada-listed Constellation, a $45bn (R694bn) technology giant. ..

BL Premium

