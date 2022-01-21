Companies / Telecoms & Technology Q&A: Acquisitive Volaris pushes software investment in SA Mike Dufton explains Volaris’s investment philosophy, Adapt IT’s place in the portfolio and its plans for tech investment in Africa B L Premium

One of the few listed software companies on the JSE, Adapt IT, has delisted after more than a decade after its takeover by Canada’s Volaris.

Volaris, which specialises in acquiring software businesses, has operations in more than 35 countries and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada-listed Constellation, a $45bn (R694bn) technology giant. ..