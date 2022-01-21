Companies / Telecoms & Technology Carry1st raises R300m from investors in latest capital raise The SA-based mobile games publisher raised the cash in a new funding round led by US venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz B L Premium

Carry1st, an SA-based mobile games publisher, has raised more than R300m in a new funding round, led by Andreessen Horowitz — one of the US’s largest venture capital funds — as more foreign investors look to capitalise on growth in the local technology companies.

Carry1st, which specialises in mobile games and interactive content, raised $20m (R302.56m) through a series A extension led by Andreessen Horowitz — a Silicon Valley firm, cofounded by billionaire investor Mark Andreessen, with more than $16bn under management. The capital raise also saw participation from US investment firm Avenir, and internet giant Google...