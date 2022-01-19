Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom softens its stance on spectrum lawsuit against Icasa Action requesting suspension of the invitation to apply will be removed if merits are heard urgently B L Premium

Telkom is willing to remove the first part of its court action that would have halted the upcoming radio frequency spectrum auction, if the telecom regulator and other parties agree to have merits heard urgently. This represents a shift in the company’s posture after going to court three times in the last year over spectrum.

Earlier this month, the partially state-owned company said it had filed an application asking the high court to review and set aside the plan of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to issue new spectrum through an auction that had been slated for March, citing a number of flaws in the proposal. ..