Vodacom shareholders approve expansion in Egypt
Vodacom says the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt, the market leader in the country, will accelerate its medium-term operating profit growth potential into double digits
18 January 2022 - 16:01
Shareholders in SA’s largest mobile operator have approved a deal to buy a controlling stake in the Egyptian unit of parent Vodafone for $2.73bn (R41bn), in a cash and share deal that aims to expand the group’s footprint into Northern Africa for the first time.
“This is an exciting and important milestone for Vodacom as the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt will be transformational in our evolution from a telecommunications company to a technology company,” said Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub, following the shareholders’ vote at a general meeting on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now