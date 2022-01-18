Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom shareholders approve expansion in Egypt Vodacom says the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt, the market leader in the country, will accelerate its medium-term operating profit growth potential into double digits B L Premium

Shareholders in SA’s largest mobile operator have approved a deal to buy a controlling stake in the Egyptian unit of parent Vodafone for $2.73bn (R41bn), in a cash and share deal that aims to expand the group’s footprint into Northern Africa for the first time.

“This is an exciting and important milestone for Vodacom as the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt will be transformational in our evolution from a telecommunications company to a technology company,” said Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub, following the shareholders’ vote at a general meeting on Tuesday...