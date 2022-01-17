Adapt IT to steer ship after takeover, says Volaris

Canadian company Volaris says Adapt IT’s business, for which it recently completed a takeover, will continue to be run by Adapt CEO Tiffany Dunsdon and her team. Adapt IT was delisted from the JSE after the takeover.

One of the biggest uncertainties surrounding the takeover of Adapt IT, a journey that culminated in a bidding war, was whether Volaris would fully take over the day-to-day running and strategy of the Johannesburg group or allow it to continue as normal — management and strategy intact. ..