The battle for fintech supremacy is on

Much credit has to be given to mobile operators whose large user bases have allowed mobile payments to spread quickly

As the normal pace of business resumes in a new year, SA’s largest banking group — Standard Bank — has sounded the alarm that traditional financial services firms risk losing their place in the market to competition from fast-growing financial technology (fintech) players that are working to offer services at faster and cheaper rates, mainly to the unbanked.

“As digitalisation drives the convergence of industries across the globe, traditional financial services groups are contending with a range of new competitors,” says Margaret Nienaber, CEO for client solutions at Standard Bank Group. ..