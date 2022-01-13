Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus issues R80bn worth of bonds The company takes strategic advantage of improved credit ratings to raise funds for further investment and acquisitions B L Premium

Prosus has issued R80bn worth of new bonds, money that the technology group hopes to use for investment and acquisitions, as its credit ratings have improved with international agencies in line with the group’s growth.

The subsidiary of SA’s largest publicly traded company, Naspers, said on Thursday it had issued US dollar- and euro-denominated bonds as part of its continuing debt-financing programme, equivalent to $5.25bn (R80.67bn)...