Prosus takes aim at edtech with R5.6bn funding

Prosus has led funding rounds worth R5.6bn for two education technology (edtech) start-ups, further extending its presence in one of its fastest-growing businesses and adding a further billion-dollar company to its portfolio.

The consumer technology powerhouse is pushing to become one of the largest global players in online education, demand for which is being driven by the Covid pandemic. It recently bought Stack Overflow, a knowledge-sharing platform for developers and technologists, for $1.8bn (R28.1bn) — its second-largest deal since it was spun off from Naspers just over two years ago...