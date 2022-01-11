Companies / Telecoms & Technology Mteto Nyati calls time at Altron after five years CEO oversaw the transformation of a family owned business into a single brand serving clients in financial services, health and manufacturing B L Premium

Mteto Nyati, one of SA’s most high-profile executives, is stepping down from his role as CEO of Altron at the end of June after a five-year tenure defined by the spinning off to shareholders of the company's moneymaking UK division.

Nyati, a former CEO of MTN SA and MD of Microsoft SA, joined Altron in 2017 where he led the company’s transition from a family controlled business managed by founder Bill Venter and his son Robbie, the former CEO. ..