Mteto Nyati calls time at Altron after five years
CEO oversaw the transformation of a family owned business into a single brand serving clients in financial services, health and manufacturing
11 January 2022 - 15:28
UPDATED 11 January 2022 - 18:50
Mteto Nyati, one of SA’s most high-profile executives, is stepping down from his role as CEO of Altron at the end of June after a five-year tenure defined by the spinning off to shareholders of the company's moneymaking UK division.
Nyati, a former CEO of MTN SA and MD of Microsoft SA, joined Altron in 2017 where he led the company’s transition from a family controlled business managed by founder Bill Venter and his son Robbie, the former CEO. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now