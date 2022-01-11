Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron group CEO Mteto Nyati to step down Nyati will leave at the end of June after completing a five-year term as head of the JSE-listed technology group B L Premium

Mteto Nyati, one of SA’s most high-profile executives, is stepping down from his role as CEO of JSE-listed IT company Altron at the end of June.

Nyati, the former CEO of MTN SA, joined Altron in 2017 where he led a transition of the company from a family-controlled business managed by former founder Bill Venter and his son, Robbie, the former CEO. His tenure saw the establishment of a core ICT portfolio as well as the successful demerger, unbundling and separate listing of Bytes Technology Group in London at the end of 2020...