Altron group CEO Mteto Nyati to step down
Nyati will leave at the end of June after completing a five-year term as head of the JSE-listed technology group
11 January 2022 - 15:28
Mteto Nyati, one of SA’s most high-profile executives, is stepping down from his role as CEO of JSE-listed IT company Altron at the end of June.
Nyati, the former CEO of MTN SA, joined Altron in 2017 where he led a transition of the company from a family-controlled business managed by former founder Bill Venter and his son, Robbie, the former CEO. His tenure saw the establishment of a core ICT portfolio as well as the successful demerger, unbundling and separate listing of Bytes Technology Group in London at the end of 2020...
