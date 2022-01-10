Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus CEO puts his money where his ambitions are with R155m stock buy Bob van Dijk believes the value of the group’s businesses is not truly reflected in its share price B L Premium

Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk has purchased R155m worth of company stock, betting on his own plans to build a global e-commerce juggernaut beyond its money-spinning stake in Tencent.

“Buying more Prosus shares reflects my personal conviction that our businesses have had exceptional momentum and that their value is not at all reflected in the stock,” Van Dijk said in a statement. “This is the best opportunity for value creation I know.”..