Prosus CEO buys R155m worth of company stock
Bob van Dijk believes the value of the group’s businesses is not truly reflected in its share price
10 January 2022 - 15:36
Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk has purchased R155m worth of company stock, a move that he believes reflects the value of the group’s businesses, which is not truly reflected in its share price.
Van Dijk bought 122,750 shares in the Amsterdam-listed company at an average price of €71.89, which translates to about €8.8m (R155.8m) on the open market. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now