Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus CEO buys R155m worth of company stock Bob van Dijk believes the value of the group’s businesses is not truly reflected in its share price B L Premium

Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk has purchased R155m worth of company stock, a move that he believes reflects the value of the group’s businesses, which is not truly reflected in its share price.

Van Dijk bought 122,750 shares in the Amsterdam-listed company at an average price of €71.89, which translates to about €8.8m (R155.8m) on the open market. ..