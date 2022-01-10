MultiChoice in the hunt for international investment for SA start-ups

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice is following in the footsteps of its former parent company, Naspers, by launching into venture capital, having selected six local start-up businesses that it hopes to help garner funding in the Middle East, as part of the country’s push to drive interest in SA’s economy at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The company says it has invested R52m — through grants, resources and business support — in the shortlisted companies ahead of a pitch to a global investor panel, as part of its MultiChoice Accelerator Programme...