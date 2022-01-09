Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN takes aim at Telkom in spectrum court battle ‘We cannot have a repeat of 2021’ B L Premium

MTN has moved to stop Telkom, which recently filed a case against the SA telecom regulator’s plan to issue new radio frequency spectrum, from further delaying an auction process that began more than a decade ago.

On Wednesday, Telkom said it had filed an application asking the high court to review and set aside the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s (Icasa’s) plan to issue new spectrum through an auction that had been slated for March, citing a number of flaws in the proposal. ..