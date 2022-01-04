US-listed Digital Realty gets major stake in African data centre group Teraco
When the deal is concluded in the first half of 2022 Digital Realty will own approximately 55% of the total equity interests in Teraco
04 January 2022 - 13:47
US-listed Digital Realty, which owns, acquires, develops and operates data centres, has agreed to buy a major stake in Africa’s largest data centre provider, Teraco, in a deal that values it at about R55.5bn.
With world-class data centre infrastructure Teraco holds 40% of data centre capacity within Sub-Saharan Africa and its internet exchange, NAPAfrica, is the world’s seventh largest...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now