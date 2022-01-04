Companies / Telecoms & Technology US-listed Digital Realty gets major stake in African data centre group Teraco When the deal is concluded in the first half of 2022 Digital Realty will own approximately 55% of the total equity interests in Teraco B L Premium

US-listed Digital Realty, which owns, acquires, develops and operates data centres, has agreed to buy a major stake in Africa’s largest data centre provider, Teraco, in a deal that values it at about R55.5bn.

With world-class data centre infrastructure Teraco holds 40% of data centre capacity within Sub-Saharan Africa and its internet exchange, NAPAfrica, is the world’s seventh largest...