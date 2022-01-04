Adapt IT delists as Volaris takes control for R616m
The new owners have committed to establishing an education trust to benefit employees and their families
04 January 2022 - 14:13
Adapt IT delisted from the JSE on Tuesday after Canadian group Volaris took control of the specialist software and services group for R616m, concluding a transaction that had been mired in a bidding war.
Volaris portfolio leader Michael Dufton assured Adapt IT’s employees and customers on Tuesday that the company intends to be a productive and positive force, including through the establishment of an education trust to benefit employees and their families...
