Adapt IT delists as Volaris takes control for R616m The new owners have committed to establishing an education trust to benefit employees and their families

Adapt IT delisted from the JSE on Tuesday after Canadian group Volaris took control of the specialist software and services group for R616m, concluding a transaction that had been mired in a bidding war.

Volaris portfolio leader Michael Dufton assured Adapt IT’s employees and customers on Tuesday that the company intends to be a productive and positive force, including through the establishment of an education trust to benefit employees and their families...